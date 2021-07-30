Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts MCMAP [Image 6 of 7]

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts MCMAP

    AT SEA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) spar against one another during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the Coral Sea, July 30, 2021. MCMAP consists of physical training, ground fighting, and martial arts hand and knife-fighting techniques. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 06:16
    Photo ID: 6760461
    VIRIN: 210730-M-ST547-1335
    Resolution: 4251x2834
    Size: 570.93 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCMAP
    U.S. Navy
    USS New Orleans
    LPD 18
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265

