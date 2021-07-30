Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 Conducts MCMAP

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a physical training exercise during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) in the Coral Sea, July 30, 2021. MCMAP consists of physical training, ground fighting, and martial arts hand and knife-fighting techniques. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

