60th MXG KC-10 Hanger

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Cronin, left, and Airman 1st Class Charles Smith, both 60th Maintenance Squadron inspection section team members, install new batteries on a KC-10 Extender July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Continual evaluation and routine monitoring of U.S. Air Force aircraft includes analysis of metrics, data systems, inspection reports, inventory controls, requests for assistance, Management Internal Control Toolset, self-assessment checklists and any reporting functional community system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

