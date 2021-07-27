Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger [Image 6 of 8]

    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender engine is serviced inside a hangar July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10 Extender is powered by three General Electric CF6-50C2 turbofan engines. Each engine can produce 52,500 pounds of thrust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6759962
    VIRIN: 210727-F-RU983-1047
    Resolution: 3600x2554
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th MXG KC-10 Hanger [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger
    60th MXG KC-10 Hanger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT