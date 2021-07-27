60th MXG KC-10 Hanger

A KC-10 Extender engine is serviced inside a hangar July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10 Extender is powered by three General Electric CF6-50C2 turbofan engines. Each engine can produce 52,500 pounds of thrust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 07.27.2021