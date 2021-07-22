Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps safety work underway in Yuma [Image 4 of 6]

    Corps safety work underway in Yuma

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor grades a maintenance road along the Yuma 10/27 former wall construction site near Yuma, Arizona, July 22. The District began safety work on July 15 at the Yuma 2 and Yuma 10/27 former wall construction sites in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma sector. This work will not involve expanding the border barrier and specific activities will include filling open trenches, cutting and capping conduit, making gate foundations safe, making maintenance roads safe, and grading around handholds and manholes. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.)

