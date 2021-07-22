Corps safety work underway in Yuma

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor fills an open trench at the Yuma 10/27 former wall construction site near Yuma, Arizona, July 21. The District began safety work on July 15 at the Yuma 2 and Yuma 10/27 former wall construction sites in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma sector. This work will not involve expanding the border barrier and specific activities will include filling open trenches, cutting and capping conduit, making gate foundations safe, making maintenance roads safe, and grading around handholds and manholes. (No one in this photo crossed the international border.)

