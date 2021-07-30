Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility [Image 2 of 5]

    Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (center), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, cuts a ribbon held by Col. David Mounkes (right), commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson, assistant adjutant general for Air, Kentucky Air National Guard, during the dedication of a new Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 30, 2021. The 28,000-square-foot building will house the 123rd Security Forces Squadron, the 123rd Contingency Response Group, a Fatality Search and Recovery Team, and a medical detachment for the state’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility [Image 5 of 5], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    123rd Airlift Wing dedicates new $8.9 million facility for response forces

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Response Force Facility

