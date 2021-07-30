Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility

Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (center), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, cuts a ribbon held by Col. David Mounkes (right), commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson, assistant adjutant general for Air, Kentucky Air National Guard, during the dedication of a new Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 30, 2021. The 28,000-square-foot building will house the 123rd Security Forces Squadron, the 123rd Contingency Response Group, a Fatality Search and Recovery Team, and a medical detachment for the state’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

