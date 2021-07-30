Kentucky Air National Guard opens new Response Force Facility

Current and retired members of the 123rd Airlift Wing, joined friends and family for the dedication of a new Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., July 30, 2021. The 28,000-square-foot building will house the 123rd Security Forces Squadron, the 123rd Contingency Response Group, a Fatality Search and Recovery Team, and a medical detachment for the state’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

