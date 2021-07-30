CNO Gilday visits Guam

210730-N-HT307-0002 GUAM (July 30, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday meets with acting Guam Governor Josh Tenorio to thank him for the people of Guam’s continued support of the U.S. Navy, as well as their hospitality to Sailors, Navy civilians, and Navy families. CNO travelled to Guam to meet with elected leadership and Sailors assigned to the island. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Nathan Christensen/Released)

