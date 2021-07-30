210730-N-HT307-0006 GUAM (July 30, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday presents a meritorious unit commendation to Joint Region Marianas for their efforts in the response to the coronavirus 2019 pandemic aboard the USS Roosevelt (CVN 71) in 2020. CNO travelled to Guam to meet with elected leadership and Sailors assigned to the island. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Nathan Christensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 12:43 Photo ID: 6759320 VIRIN: 210730-N-HT307-1006 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.32 MB Location: GUAM, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Gilday visits Guam [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Nathan Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.