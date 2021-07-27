Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles V.L. “Chuck” Elia feeds a carrot to his namesake at his 100th birthday celebration hosted by U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) at their Quadrangle headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston July 27, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6759213
|VIRIN:
|210727-A-KR339-1008
|Resolution:
|4679x3119
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Army veteran, veterinarian celebrates 100 years [Image 3 of 3], by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Distinguished Army veteran, veterinarian celebrates 100 years
LEAVE A COMMENT