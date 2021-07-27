Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Army veteran, veterinarian celebrates 100 years [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles V.L. “Chuck” Elia, 16th Chief of the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, speaks to attendees at his 100th birthday celebration hosted by U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) at their Quadrangle headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston July 27, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:52
    Photo ID: 6759215
    VIRIN: 210727-A-DJ607-1090
    Resolution: 4579x3054
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    U.S. Army North (Fifth Army)

