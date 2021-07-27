Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Charles V.L. “Chuck” Elia, 16th Chief of the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, speaks to attendees at his 100th birthday celebration hosted by U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) at their Quadrangle headquarters on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston July 27, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:52 Photo ID: 6759215 VIRIN: 210727-A-DJ607-1090 Resolution: 4579x3054 Size: 8.37 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Army veteran, veterinarian celebrates 100 years [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.