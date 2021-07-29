Air Force interns listen to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during an office call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 29, 2021. Brown answered questions and spoke about his experiences in the service during the meeting with the group, a mix of commissioned officers, ROTC and Air Force Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|07.29.2021
|07.30.2021 08:09
|6758779
|210729-F-LE393-0063
|3000x1996
|1.06 MB
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|2
|0
This work, CSAF Brown office call with Air Force interns [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
