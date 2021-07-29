Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB [Image 1 of 2]

    Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Priddy, 31st Operational Support Squadron air traffic control (ATC) watch supervisor, briefs members of the Bulgarian air force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2021. During their visit, Bulgarian air force members inspected all the elements of owning an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 06:37
    Photo ID: 6758731
    VIRIN: 210729-F-HQ196-1004
    Resolution: 5054x3370
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW

