U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Priddy, 31st Operational Support Squadron air traffic control (ATC) watch supervisor, briefs members of the Bulgarian air force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2021. During their visit, Bulgarian air force members inspected all the elements of owning an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 06:37
|Photo ID:
|6758731
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-HQ196-1004
|Resolution:
|5054x3370
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
