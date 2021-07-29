Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB [Image 2 of 2]

    Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Bulgarian air force pose for a photo with 31st Fighter Wing leadership during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2021. During their visit, Bulgarian air force members inspected all the elements of owning an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The F-16 is able to fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    F-16
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW

