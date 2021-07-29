Members of the Bulgarian air force pose for a photo with 31st Fighter Wing leadership during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2021. During their visit, Bulgarian air force members inspected all the elements of owning an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The F-16 is able to fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 06:38 Photo ID: 6758732 VIRIN: 210729-F-HQ196-1020 Resolution: 4750x3166 Size: 12.1 MB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulgarian air force visits Aviano AB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.