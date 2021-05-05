It's International Nurses Day

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carissa M. Patterson, clinic NCOIC, Headquarters, and Headquarters Battalion, 1-181 FAR, Task Force Iron Valor, poses at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. Patterson provides emergency medical treatment in a training or combat environment and primary care and health protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

