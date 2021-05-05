Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's International Nurses Day [Image 3 of 3]

    It's International Nurses Day

    KUWAIT

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks-Taylor 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carissa M. Patterson, clinic NCOIC, Headquarters, and Headquarters Battalion, 1-181 FAR, Task Force Iron Valor, poses at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. Patterson provides emergency medical treatment in a training or combat environment and primary care and health protection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

    This work, It's International Nurses Day [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chris Marks-Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

