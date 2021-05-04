Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Nurses Day [Image 2 of 3]

    International Nurses Day

    KUWAIT

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks-Taylor 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Richard G. Olmstead III, combat medic, and U.S. Army Spc. Michael L. Halley, combat medic, Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, pose for a picture at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. They provide frontline emergency medical care to deployed personnel in a combat or training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

    This work, International Nurses Day [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chris Marks-Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

