International Nurses Day

U.S. Army Sgt. Richard G. Olmstead III, combat medic, and U.S. Army Spc. Michael L. Halley, combat medic, Delta Company 3-172 Infantry-Mountain, Task Force Iron Valor, pose for a picture at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. They provide frontline emergency medical care to deployed personnel in a combat or training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Marks Taylor Task Force Iron Valor Public Affairs)

