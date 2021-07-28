ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Chief Personnel Specialist William Jae gives training to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a general quarters drill, July 28, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in the multi-domain, multi-national, anti-submarine warfare exercise Shark Hunt 21. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 04:59 Photo ID: 6758623 VIRIN: 210728-N-CJ510-0027 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 890.62 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.