ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Zaena Sherrell fights a simulated fire during general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 28, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

