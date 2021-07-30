Exercise Forager 21 Airborne Operations

Soldiers from 1st Special Forces Group and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Group, complete a joint airborne operation on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 30, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the multi-domain capabilities with our allies in the Indo-Pacific theatre. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony White, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 01:48
|Location:
|GU
