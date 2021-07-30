Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Forager 21 Airborne Operations [Image 29 of 31]

    Exercise Forager 21 Airborne Operations

    GUAM

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony White 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Medics from the Guam National Guard, 62nd Medical Brigade Brigade, and the U.S. Air Force walk the flight line during a joint airborne operation with U.S. Army Special Forces and Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force here at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 30, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the multi-domain capabilities with our allies in the Indo-Pacific theatre. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony White, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 02:15
    Photo ID: 6758446
    VIRIN: 210730-A-JG219-978
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Forager 21 Airborne Operations [Image 31 of 31], by SFC Tony White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Named operations and exercises

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    82nd Airborne
    I Corps
    INDOPACOM
    Ex Forager 21
    Freedom Pacific

