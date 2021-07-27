Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) move cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6758418
    VIRIN: 210727-N-DB724-1014
    Resolution: 4773x3182
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Replenishment-at-sea
    US Navy
    USS America
    Talisman Sabre 21
    TS21

