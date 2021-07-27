USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21

CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit move cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

