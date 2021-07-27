Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit move cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6758410
    VIRIN: 210727-N-DB724-1018
    Resolution: 5322x3548
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21
    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21
    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21
    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21
    USS America conducts replenishment-at-sea during Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Replenishment-at-sea
    US Navy
    USS America
    Talisman Sabre 21
    TS21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT