Weather flight, in the field

First Lieutenant Jared Ohashi, 8th Operations Support Squadron weather officer, and Staff Sgt. Marc Veale, 8th OSS NCO in charge of weather operations, set up a TMQ-53 tactical automated weather station at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. Mobile weather capabilities ensure the Wolf Pack’s airfield weather operations never fail. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

