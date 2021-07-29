Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weather flight, in the field [Image 2 of 3]

    Weather flight, in the field

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    First Lieutenant Jared Ohashi, 8th Operations Support Squadron weather officer, and Staff Sgt. Marc Veale, 8th OSS NCO in charge of weather operations, set up a TMQ-53 tactical automated weather station at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. Mobile weather capabilities ensure the Wolf Pack’s airfield weather operations never fail. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

