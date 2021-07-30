Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    MOUNT STUART, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, complete a Guided Missile Reload during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 30 at Mount Stuart Training Area, near Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Army forces operating in the Indo-Pacific bring a unique blend of key multi-domain capabilities that enable the Joint Force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 23:40
    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Talisman Sabre 21

