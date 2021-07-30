Soldiers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, complete a Guided Missile Reload during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 30 at Mount Stuart Training Area, near Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Army forces operating in the Indo-Pacific bring a unique blend of key multi-domain capabilities that enable the Joint Force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021
Location: MOUNT STUART, QLD, AU