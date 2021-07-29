U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on July 30, 2021. Forager is a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 23:22
|Photo ID:
|6758376
|VIRIN:
|210729-A-CQ437-1041
|Resolution:
|5091x3394
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Forager 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
