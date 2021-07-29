Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Forager 21 [Image 5 of 7]

    Exercise Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division, conducts field training on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on July 30, 2021. Forager is a major training exercise that refines and tests how the U.S. Army deploys landpower to the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    #AirborneInoperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpeIndoPacific #ExForager21 #INDOPACOM #82ndABNDIV

