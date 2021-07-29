Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands [Image 2 of 2]

    Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    To know the flow…as part of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s ‘Command Skills Fair’ held July 29, 2021, Lt. j.g. Madison Gutzman, assigned to Labor and Delivery, shares on the importance of proper blood transfusion procedures, emphasizing that such a crucial responsibility is never to be taken for granted. “Patient safety always comes first,” stressed Gutzman. The fair provided staff members the opportunity to hear first-hand from subject matter experts on a host of topics, from hand hygiene to fall prevention to urgent/emergent protocol, and more (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 21:55
    Photo ID: 6758234
    VIRIN: 210729-N-HU933-1142
    Resolution: 4595x3522
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands
    Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hospital corpsman
    nurse corps
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    skills fair
    NMRTC Bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT