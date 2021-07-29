Command Skills Fair provides subject matter experts to all hands

To know the flow…as part of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s ‘Command Skills Fair’ held July 29, 2021, Lt. j.g. Madison Gutzman, assigned to Labor and Delivery, shares on the importance of proper blood transfusion procedures, emphasizing that such a crucial responsibility is never to be taken for granted. “Patient safety always comes first,” stressed Gutzman. The fair provided staff members the opportunity to hear first-hand from subject matter experts on a host of topics, from hand hygiene to fall prevention to urgent/emergent protocol, and more (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

