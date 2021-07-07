Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer dance instructors devote decades to passing down Japanese cultural tradition on Camp Zama [Image 3 of 3]

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Former U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Thomas R. Matelski, left, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Kazuya Ono, right, commander of the 4th Engineer Group, pose for a photo with Toyoko Akutagawa, second from left, and Masako Kawasaki, second from right, who have been supporting Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival as volunteer Bon dance instructors for a combined 50-plus years. The two were recognized during an appreciation luncheon held July 7 at the Camp Zama Community Club.

