Toyoko Akutagawa, far left, and Masako Kawasaki, center, who have been supporting Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival as volunteer Bon dance instructors for a combined 50-plus years, demonstrate the proper wearing of a “yukata,” a lightweight summer kimono in a studio on Camp Zama July 26, while recording a how-to video segment that will be available as a visual aid for Camp Zama community members.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6758160
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-HP857-436
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|494.97 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer dance instructors devote decades to passing down Japanese cultural tradition on Camp Zama [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteer dance instructors devote decades to passing down Japanese cultural tradition on Camp Zama
