    Volunteer dance instructors devote decades to passing down Japanese cultural tradition on Camp Zama

    Volunteer dance instructors devote decades to passing down Japanese cultural tradition on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Toyoko Akutagawa, far left, and Masako Kawasaki, center, who have been supporting Camp Zama’s Bon Odori Festival as volunteer Bon dance instructors for a combined 50-plus years, demonstrate the proper wearing of a “yukata,” a lightweight summer kimono in a studio on Camp Zama July 26, while recording a how-to video segment that will be available as a visual aid for Camp Zama community members.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 20:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer dance instructors devote decades to passing down Japanese cultural tradition on Camp Zama, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Bon Odori Festival
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

