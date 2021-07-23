Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCTC Hosts Singapore Air Force [Image 3 of 7]

    OCTC Hosts Singapore Air Force

    GOWEN FIELD, BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    As the AH-64 Apache begins to taxi, it kicks up a cloud of dust.

    The Idaho Army National Guard's Orchard Combat Training Center was host to elements of the Republic of Singapore Air Force during July. Based in Arizona, The Singapore contingent operates eight AH-64 Apache Helicopters as part of the Peace Vanguard Task Force.

    The Apache is an attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for a crew of two. It features a nose-mounted sensor for target acquisition and night vision systems. It is armed with a 30 mm M230 chain gun. It also features four hardpoints mounted on stub-wing pylons for carrying armament, typically a mixture of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods. The Apache’s first flight took place in 1975 and was formally introduced into the U.S. Army in 1986.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6758150
    VIRIN: 210723-Z-XK920-0014
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GOWEN FIELD, BOISE, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCTC Hosts Singapore Air Force [Image 7 of 7], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gowen Field
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    OCTC
    Singapore Air Force
    Apache AH-64

