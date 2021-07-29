Peace Vanguard concludes training at Orchard Combat Training Center

Photo By Thomas Alvarez | After the ground crew maintenance team makes their preflight checks, the AH-64 Apache...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Alvarez | After the ground crew maintenance team makes their preflight checks, the AH-64 Apache pilots make their way around the aircraft making their checks. The Idaho Army National Guard's Orchard Combat Training Center was host to elements of the Republic of Singapore Air Force during July. Based in Arizona, The Singapore contingent operates eight AH-64 Apache Helicopters as part of the Peace Vanguard Task Force. The Apache is an attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for a crew of two. It features a nose-mounted sensor for target acquisition and night vision systems. It is armed with a 30 mm M230 chain gun. It also features four hardpoints mounted on stub-wing pylons for carrying armament, typically a mixture of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods. The Apache’s first flight took place in 1975 and was formally introduced into the U.S. Army in 1986. see less | View Image Page

The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Peace Vanguard detachment completed AH-64 Apache aerial gunnery throughout July at the Idaho Army National Guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center, outside of Boise, Idaho.



The Peace Vanguard detachment has been based in Marana, Arizona, since 2001 and is supported by the Arizona National Guard’s U.S. Army Flight Training Detachment. RSAF pilots fly eight UH-60 Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters and complete the same gunnery requirements and standards as U.S. pilots.



The detachment conducted aerial gunnery June 30 to July 29 at the Orchard Combat Training Center for the 10th straight year and was able to use the National Guard’s only Digital Air Ground Integrated Range, which opened in March.



The range, which is one of two in the U.S. Army, allows air and ground units to train together while receiving accurate and real-time feedback on their performance.



“The scoring is instantaneous,” said Lt. Col. Jack Denton, commander of the U.S. Army Flight Training Detachment. “The second a target is hit, we know about it. It’s a great feature because sometimes you’re not sure if the round went through the target or not.”



Denton said the range’s pop up and moving targets also provided pilots with more realistic training than most ranges. In addition, he said his master gunner was able to communicate with OCTC staff months in advance to build and develop a qualification program that ensured each pilot received the same level of training.



The U.S. Army Flight Training Detachment includes six Army National Guard pilots who fly with RSAF pilots. The arrangement is one of several arrangements the RSAF has with the U.S. military. RSAF pilots rotate through the training station in Arizona for the opportunity to train in desert environments and alongside U.S. pilots.



“It’s the best job I’ve had in the Army by far,” said Denton. “It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of uniqueness to working with other countries. It’s rewarding to break through those cultural barriers and you can see the smile on their faces when they go out and accomplish something,” Denton said.



While at the OCTC, Denton said RSAF pilots conducted individual and crew-level qualifications and worked with Marine Joint Terminal Attack Controllers to simulate providing close air support. Each engagement is recorded, which allows crews the chance to review their training run while receiving real-time feedback from senior pilots, master gunners and range personnel.



Crews were also able to sleep and refuel at the Orchard Combat Training Center while training.



“It’s a great feature that not a lot of other places have,” said Denton. “



The DAGIR is one of 23 ranges at the Orchard Combat Training Center, located 18 miles south of Boise. The 143,000-acre training center provides vast terrain and world-class ranges to prepare brigade combat teams and other units for combat in a tough and realistic training environment.