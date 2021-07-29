Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Ops [Image 2 of 5]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210729-N-MT581-1027

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepare to launch a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1, July 29. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations as part of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    VIRIN: 210729-N-MT581-1027
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    3rd Fleet Forward
    Win Everyday
    B Great

