USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Well Deck Ops

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 29, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepare to launch a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1, July 29. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations as part of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|07.29.2021
|07.29.2021 18:53
|PACIFIC OCEAN
