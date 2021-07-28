35th Mission of Honor ceremony

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary R. Duke, left, Charlie Battery, 3-112th Field Artillery Regiment, places an American flag in front of an urn containing the cremains of a veteran while Spc. Robert J. Johnson, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, both with the New Jersey Army National Guard, stands at attention during the 35th New Jersey Mission of Honor (NJMOH) ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, N.J., July 28, 2021. The cremains of World War II U.S. Navy veteran Benjamin J. Bryant Jr., World War II U.S. Army veteran Chester Corby, World War II U.S. Navy veteran John Cuttic, World War II and Korean War U.S. Army veteran Zebbie James Jr., World War II U.S. Army veteran Joseph V. Kennelly, Cold War era U.S. Marine Corps veteran Walter W. Locke, and Cold War era U.S. Army veteran Richard Ramsthaler were honored during the ceremony. Some of these cremains had gone unclaimed for as long as 45 years. NJMOH’s mission is to identify, retrieve, and intern the cremated remains of veterans forgotten in New Jersey funeral homes. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

