    35th Mission of Honor ceremony

    35th Mission of Honor ceremony

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary R. Duke, left, Charlie Battery, 3-112th Field Artillery Regiment, carries an American flag while Spc. Robert J. Johnson, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, both with the New Jersey Army National Guard, carries an urn containing the cremains of a veteran during the 35th New Jersey Mission of Honor (NJMOH) ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, N.J., July 28, 2021. The cremains of World War II U.S. Navy veteran Benjamin J. Bryant Jr., World War II U.S. Army veteran Chester Corby, World War II U.S. Navy veteran John Cuttic, World War II and Korean War U.S. Army veteran Zebbie James Jr., World War II U.S. Army veteran Joseph V. Kennelly, Cold War era U.S. Marine Corps veteran Walter W. Locke, and Cold War era U.S. Army veteran Richard Ramsthaler were honored during the ceremony. Some of these cremains had gone unclaimed for as long as 45 years. NJMOH’s mission is to identify, retrieve, and intern the cremated remains of veterans forgotten in New Jersey funeral homes. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6758033
    VIRIN: 210728-Z-AL508-1013
    Resolution: 5107x3405
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Mission of Honor ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

