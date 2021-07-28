Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma

Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, presents Capt. Kenneth Franklin, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Point Loma with the 2021 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award in recognition of the base’s successful restoration of building 158. Barnett Assumed command as commander, Navy Region Southwest in July 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jailene Witters)

