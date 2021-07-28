Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma [Image 2 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jailene Casso 

    Naval Base Point Loma

    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visited Naval Base Point Loma on July 28, 2021 where he was greeted by Capt. Kenneth Franklin, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Point Loma. Barnett Assumed command as commander, Navy Region Southwest in July 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jailene Witters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:19
    Photo ID: 6757963
    VIRIN: 210728-N-BN355-1097
    Resolution: 2851x3216
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jailene Casso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma
    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma
    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma
    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma
    Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, visits Naval Base Point Loma

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naval base point loma
    navy
    sailors
    NRSW
    NBPL
    Environmental awards 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT