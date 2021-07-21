First Sergeant Anthony Hillery, 717th Ordnance Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), left, tells Spc. Brent Tucke, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), more about the EOD field July 21 during an EOD Hiring Day at the Gate 10 Express.
|07.21.2021
|07.29.2021 17:08
|6757940
|210730-A-N1234-011
|1769x1172
|237.15 KB
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|1
|0
This work, 52nd EOD leads Armywide effort to strengthen career field [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd EOD leads Armywide effort to strengthen career field
