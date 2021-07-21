Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd EOD leads Armywide effort to strengthen career field [Image 3 of 3]

    52nd EOD leads Armywide effort to strengthen career field

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Specialist Carl West, 63rd Chemical Company (CBRN), receives a T-shirt from Staff Sgt. Russell Gore, 717th Ordnance Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, 52nd Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), after signing an interest form July 21 during an EOD Hiring Day at the Gate 10 Express.

    Fort Campbell
    EOD
    52nd EOD
    Hiring Days

