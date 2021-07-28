Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer earns National Navy League Award [Image 3 of 3]

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, speaks after receiving the John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership from the Navy League of the United States, July 28, 2021. Kinsella earned the national award for his outstanding leadership and service to NAS Pensacola. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer earns National Navy League Award [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

