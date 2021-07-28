NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer earns National Navy League Award

Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, receives the John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership from the Navy League of the United States during a ceremony, July 28, 2021. Kinsella earned the national award for his outstanding leadership and service to NAS Pensacola. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox.

