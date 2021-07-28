Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, receives the John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership from the Navy League of the United States during a ceremony, July 28, 2021. Kinsella earned the national award for his outstanding leadership and service to NAS Pensacola. Official U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Cox.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6757930
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-IT398-1610
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer earns National Navy League Award [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer earns National Navy League Award
LEAVE A COMMENT