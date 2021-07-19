Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana, July 19, 2021. The Airmen participated in a Joint Readiness Training Center exercise that took place July 14-25 at the airport and two nearby landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6757855 VIRIN: 210719-F-XN788-1331 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.38 MB Location: ALEXANDRIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GFLR 21-08.5 strengthens international, joint partnerships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.