Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana, July 19, 2021. The Airmen participated in a Joint Readiness Training Center exercise that took place July 14-25 at the airport and two nearby landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 16:50
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LA, US
GFLR 21-08.5 strengthens international, joint partnerships
