    GFLR 21-08.5 strengthens international, joint partnerships [Image 2 of 3]

    GFLR 21-08.5 strengthens international, joint partnerships

    ALEXANDRIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing at Alexandria Internatinoal Airport, Louisiana, July 19, 2021. The Airmen participated in a Joint Readiness Training Center exercise that took place July 14-25 at the airport and two nearby landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    JRTC
    CRW
    LRAFB

