    Fort Stewart’s 2nd Armored Brigade receives its first set of M109A7s and M992A3s. [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort Stewart’s 2nd Armored Brigade receives its first set of M109A7s and M992A3s.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Ragin 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, receive a M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer at the battalion's motor pool on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 29, 2021. 2ABCT is one of the first brigades to receive this equipment which will enhance their capabilities and is part of the overall modernization effort across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6756746
    VIRIN: 210729-A-WX507-247
    Resolution: 5441x3476
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart’s 2nd Armored Brigade receives its first set of M109A7s and M992A3s. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    2bct-3id
    Modernization
    battlekings
    1-9FA
    Fort Stewart- Hunter Army Airfield

