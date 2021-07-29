Fort Stewart’s 2nd armored brigade receives its first set of M109A7s and M992A3s.

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, receive a M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer at the battalion's motor pool on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 29, 2021. 2ABCT is one of the first brigades to receive this equipment which will enhance their capabilities and is part of the overall modernization effort across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

