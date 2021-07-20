Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Propeller Change

    C-130 Propeller Change

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathon Brace, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects a C-130H Hercules propeller during a propeller change at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, July 21, 2021. Aerospace propulsion Airmen test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engines and propellers and play a critical role in maintaining mission readiness for the 103rd Airlift Wing's C-130H Hercules fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 12:51
    Photo ID: 6755998
    VIRIN: 210721-Z-DY403-028
    Resolution: 5169x3446
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Propeller Change [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    C-130
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    103rd Maintenance Group

