C-130 Propeller Change

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathon Brace, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, inspects a C-130H Hercules propeller during a propeller change at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, July 21, 2021. Aerospace propulsion Airmen test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engines and propellers and play a critical role in maintaining mission readiness for the 103rd Airlift Wing’s C-130H Hercules fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

